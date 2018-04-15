Wicklow hit-and-run: Girl left in critical condition as GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses

AN APPEAL FOR witnesses has been launched into a serious hit-and-run incident which occurred in Co Wicklow early yesterday morning.

At aroundÂ 3.50am a 17-year-old girl was struck by a car on Main Street in Kilcoole.

The car didnâ€™t remain at the scene, and the girlÂ was taken to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The car involved is described as a light coloured saloon type (possibly silver) which travelled northbound through Kilcoole village at 3.45am from the direction of Newtownmountkennedy towards Greystones / Eden Gate.

Anyone who may have witnesses this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.