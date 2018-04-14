Teenage girl seriously injured in suspected hit and run in Wicklow

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a suspected hit and run incident that happened in the early hours of the morning on Main Street in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash, which happened at around 4am this morning.

She has been removed to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The stretch of road was closed for a time while gardaí examined the scene, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward by calling Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.