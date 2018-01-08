Woman dies after collision between car and truck in Kildare

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Kildare.

At about 9.30am on 28 December a car and a truck collided on Newtown Road in Celbridge.

The female driver of the car was taken to Naas General Hospital with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead this evening.

GardaÃ­ are investigating the collision and have appealed to witnesses or anyone with information to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.