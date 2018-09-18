Woman (30s) dies after stabbing incident in Dundalk

A WOMAN HAS died following a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The incident occurred at Linen Hall Street in an apartment block at around 2.45pm this afternoon.

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured and she has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination. An incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station.

The office of the state pathologist and coroner have been notified.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.