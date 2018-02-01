Woman (59) dies after crash between car and van in Louth

A 59-YEAR-OLD woman has died after a crash between a car and a van in Louth this morning.

It happened on the Drogheda to Slane Road at around 8.05am.

The woman was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda by ambulance. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the van were also hurt, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place. It is expected to reopen at around 4pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.