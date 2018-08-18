This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you attend a World Meeting of Families event?

Or will you be sitting this one out?

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 6:32 PM
21 minutes ago 2,591 Views 23 Comments
A poster for the papal visit outside the RDS in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A poster for the papal visit outside the RDS in Dublin.
A poster for the papal visit outside the RDS in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie

FROM TUESDAY, THOUSANDS will flock to Dublin as the World Meeting of Families gets underway.

The main event will be the visit by Pope Francis to Dublin, with events taking place in the Phoenix Park and Croke Park, but there will be a host of other vents taking place throughout the week as part of the Catholic festival.

However, two in particular have grabbed headlines in recent days, when the Vatican’s child protection chairman and the Archbishop of Washington cancelled their appearances.

This evening we’re asking: Will you attend a World Meeting of Families event?


Poll Results:





Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
