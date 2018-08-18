Poll: Will you attend a World Meeting of Families event?

A poster for the papal visit outside the RDS in Dublin.

A poster for the papal visit outside the RDS in Dublin.

FROM TUESDAY, THOUSANDS will flock to Dublin as the World Meeting of Families gets underway.

The main event will be the visit by Pope Francis to Dublin, with events taking place in the Phoenix Park and Croke Park, but there will be a host of other vents taking place throughout the week as part of the Catholic festival.

However, two in particular have grabbed headlines in recent days, when the Vatican’s child protection chairman and the Archbishop of Washington cancelled their appearances.

This evening we’re asking: Will you attend a World Meeting of Families event?

