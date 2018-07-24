Poll: Will you go out and vote in the presidential election?

AFTER MONTHS OF speculation, it looks like we’re going to have a presidential election in the autumn.

Independent senator Gerard Craughwell, who first raised the possibility of having a vote so that Michael D. Higgins would not be unopposed, formally bowed out of the race yesterday.

The names of other potential candidates have been doing the rounds in recent weeks, with Pieta House founder and senator Joan Freeman, businessman Gavin Duffy and Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane among those mentioned.

In fact, we’ve comprehensively ranked these names by how likely they are to be the next President of Ireland.

But with Michael D. Higgins the overwhelming favourite to return to the Áras, we’re wondering: will you bother to go out and vote when election day comes?

