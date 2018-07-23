Gerard Craughwell now says he WON'T be contesting the presidential election

INDEPENDENT SENATOR GERARD Craughwell has said he will not be contesting the upcoming presidential election.

In a statement, Craughwell said he had put himself forward to ensure that there would be a presidential election.

“In doing so, I opened up what has been the first serious national conversation on the presidential nomination and election process,” he said.

Craughwell said he feared that Oireachtas members and local councils would have been prevented by their party from backing a potential candidate.

He said that now that a number of potential candidates have said they would seek a nomination, he was “satisfied that [he has] achieved the objective [he] set out last August”.

“I will now stand aside and take no further part in the process other than to wish each and every candidate success in their campaign,” he said.

Earlier this month, the senator said he would do his utmost to challenge Michael D Higgins for the presidency, in a bid that had been widely expected.

He also expressed his anger that the current president had left it until July to confirm he’d be seeking a second term.

He told TheJournal.ie that was he was “very angry that it has been left so late”.

“It hasn’t put me off. I am sickened this morning. I can’t begin to pretend that I am not angry. I am extremely angry that the president has decided to do exactly what he criticised Mary McAleese for doing in 2004 – leaving it to the twelfth hour. There is a sense of entitlement here.”

“I don’t believe anyone is unbeatable, including the incumbent,” he added, though he admitted at the time it would be a difficult contest to win.

To secure a presidential nomination, a candidate must secure the support of 20 Oireachtas members (TDs and senators) or be nominated by at least four local councils.

While Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have chosen not to run a candidate of their own against Michael D Higgins, Sinn Féin has said it would put someone forward for election.

Other potential candidates such as Pieta House founder, and senator, Joan Freeman and Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha