Thursday 9 January, 2020
Over €1.85 million in funding announced to promote Irish artists abroad in more than 40 countries

The funding will help put Irish talent on ‘the world’s finest stages’ in the coming months.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 3:39 PM
Image: Shutterstock/foxhound photos
Image: Shutterstock/foxhound photos

ALMOST €2 MILLION euro in funding, which will go towards promoting Irish arts internationally, has been announced by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. 

Some €875,000 of that will be directed towards promoting up to 150 Irish artists and arts organisations who will present projects covering circus, dance, film, literature, opera, theatre and visual arts in 43 countries. 

The remainder, around €980,000, will be made available for the promotion of Irish arts through partner organisations such as Literature Ireland, First Music Contact and Irish Film institute, and Ireland’s cultural centres in Paris and New York, who work with Culture Ireland to present Irish artists abroad. 

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said it will help populate “the world’d finest stages” with Irish talent. 

“Working towards our aim to double Ireland’s global cultural footprint under Global Ireland 2025, my Department is focussed through Culture Ireland on supporting our artists to present their work to audiences worldwide,” she said. 

160 Cabinet 2020_90588641 Culture Minister Josepha Madigan earlier today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

“The talent of Irish artists is endorsed by their continued selection to present on the world’s finest stages from Australia across Asia and Europe to the US and South America.

“The bodies being funded in 2020 will continue to make great impact showcasing Irish bands in key marketplaces, screening Irish film worldwide and supporting the translation of the work of Irish writers so Irish literature can be read more widely.”

Some of the projects being funded include performances by Anne-Marie O’Farrell and Cormac De Barra in Hong Kong in March, showcasing the harp, our national instrument, at a time of year when there is a focus on Irish culture.

Following its success in Ireland, cultural ambassador, Paul Muldoon’s Incantata by Galway International Arts Festival and Jen Coppinger, will be have a month run at the Irish Repertory Theatre, New York from mid-February and Teac Damsa will present MÁM, in London, Perth and Wellington in Spring 2020.

Irish galleries will also present the work of Irish artists at key art fairs including Art Basel, Hong Kong, London and Dallas.

