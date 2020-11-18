#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

A 'mindblowing' €1 million raised for Dublin Zoo in less than 12 hours

The zoo is estimating its losses in potential revenue for the year are around €8.2m.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 8:53 PM
49 minutes ago 15,642 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5271402
A baby boy Southern White Rhinoceros calf in the Africa Savanna Rhino habitat in Dublin Zoo.
Image: PA Images
A baby boy Southern White Rhinoceros calf in the Africa Savanna Rhino habitat in Dublin Zoo.
A baby boy Southern White Rhinoceros calf in the Africa Savanna Rhino habitat in Dublin Zoo.
Image: PA Images

DUBLIN ZOO HAS said that it has fundraised €1 million, after warning that the attraction may close for good due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

A press release that announced the zoo’s campaign for funds was released at 8.30am today, meaning €1 million was raised in less than 12 hours.

“Your kind messages and generous donations have really overwhelmed the entire team at Dublin Zoo,” a message on social media said.

We understand this is a challenging time for everyone – your support means so much to us, now more than ever!

Earlier today, the zoo’s director Dr Christoph Schwitzer said that he expects the zoo’s emergency cash reserves to last until next spring, “and not beyond, right now”. 

Following concerns raised by the public and politicians, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the government would intervene to ensure that Dublin Zoo stays open.

Schwitzer told Morning Ireland today that animal care alone costs €500,000 each month, with the zoo estimating losses of €8.2m in potential revenue so far this year.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said cost-saving measures have been taken but there are limitations to what they can do.

You can’t furlough an elephant, you can’t switch off a zoo at night when you go home. Our animals need and deserve 24/7 care and we provide the highest standards of animal care and welfare possible.  
With reporting from Adam Daly

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie