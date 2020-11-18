A 'mindblowing' €1 million raised for Dublin Zoo in less than 12 hours

DUBLIN ZOO HAS said that it has fundraised €1 million, after warning that the attraction may close for good due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

A press release that announced the zoo’s campaign for funds was released at 8.30am today, meaning €1 million was raised in less than 12 hours.

“Your kind messages and generous donations have really overwhelmed the entire team at Dublin Zoo,” a message on social media said.

We understand this is a challenging time for everyone – your support means so much to us, now more than ever!

Earlier today, the zoo’s director Dr Christoph Schwitzer said that he expects the zoo’s emergency cash reserves to last until next spring, “and not beyond, right now”.

Following concerns raised by the public and politicians, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the government would intervene to ensure that Dublin Zoo stays open.

Schwitzer told Morning Ireland today that animal care alone costs €500,000 each month, with the zoo estimating losses of €8.2m in potential revenue so far this year.

He said cost-saving measures have been taken but there are limitations to what they can do.

You can’t furlough an elephant, you can’t switch off a zoo at night when you go home. Our animals need and deserve 24/7 care and we provide the highest standards of animal care and welfare possible.

With reporting from Adam Daly