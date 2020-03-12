Over 10 million cigarettes worth €6 million seized at Dublin Port

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized more than 10 million cigarettes in Dublin Port.

The 10.4 million cigarettes arrived into Dublin Port aboard a vessel from Rotterdam.

They were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Kelly in a shipping container that was declared as transporting drainage pipes.

The ‘illicit white’ cigarettes, branded Business Kings, have an estimated value of over €6 million, representing a loss to the exchequer of €5.1 million.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.