Gardaí seize €10 million worth of counterfeit cigarettes in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED boxes of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of €10 million after searching a yard in West Dublin yesterday.
Operating under a warrant with assistance from Revenue Customs Officers, Gardaí discovered a trailer containing the cigarettes which represented an estimated loss to the Exchequer of €7.5 million.
This operation was conducted by members of the Detective Units Clondalkin/Rathcoole and the Clondalkin Tasking Unit.
The counterfeit cigarettes were taken for analysis by Revenue Customs.
No arrests were made during the operation and investigations are ongoing.
