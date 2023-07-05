Gardaí seize €10 million worth of counterfeit cigarettes in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED boxes of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated value of €10 million after searching a yard in West Dublin yesterday.

Operating under a warrant with assistance from Revenue Customs Officers, Gardaí discovered a trailer containing the cigarettes which represented an estimated loss to the Exchequer of €7.5 million.

Advertisement

This operation was conducted by members of the Detective Units Clondalkin/Rathcoole and the Clondalkin Tasking Unit.

An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

The counterfeit cigarettes were taken for analysis by Revenue Customs.

No arrests were made during the operation and investigations are ongoing.