10 binge-worthy TV series to stream this Christmas season

The White Lotus

Season one follows the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of a week. As darker dynamics emerge as the days go by, the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travellers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself are revealed.

Schitt’s Creek

This one takes a little while to get going but once you’re in, you’re a fan for life. It’s about a rich Canadian family who lose all their money, and have to move to the town of Schitt’s Creek, which they bought as a joke for their son on his 16th birthday. It stars the amazing Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, and is a real treat.

The Boys

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, this tv show centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as The Boys, who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Yellowjackets

Part survival epic, part psychological horror and part coming-of-age drama, this is the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote Canadian wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together 25 years later.

Succession

This is a show about power, politics and money.

When Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox), CEO of one of the world’s biggest media and entertainment conglomerates, considers retirement, each of his four adult children follows a personal agenda in a bid to secure the top job.

Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie’s lives turn upside down when their longtime husbands leave them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand.

This comedy series sees Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return to the screens together, decades after the 9 to 5 hit movie.

The Mare of Easttown

In a small Pennsylvania town, a detective investigates a brutal murder while her own life is falling apart around her. Kate Winslet stars in this seven-episode series as the police officer who deals with the loss of her son and a hectic household while trying to solve a cold missing persons case and the slaying of a teen girl in a place where everyone is a potential suspect.

The Bear

Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, returns home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

Star Wars: Andor

In a Star Wars era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor discovers the difference he can make in the struggle against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. He embarks on a path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Ted Lasso

American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League football team. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism.