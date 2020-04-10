This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 10 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man aged 101 returns home after 'beating Covid-19' at English hospital

Keith Watson was admitted to hospital for surgery last month and tested positive for Covid-19.

By Press Association Friday 10 Apr 2020, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 10,492 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071539
Keith Watson and some of the medical staff who looked after him in hospital.
Image: PA Images/Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
Keith Watson and some of the medical staff who looked after him in hospital.
Keith Watson and some of the medical staff who looked after him in hospital.
Image: PA Images/Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

A 101-YEAR-OLD man has returned home after being treated at a hospital in England for the coronavirus.

Keith Watson was admitted to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch for surgery last month and tested positive for Covid-19.

He was discharged on Wednesday and a post celebrating the recovery from the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

It said: “This is Keith, he’s 101 years old.

“He went home today after beating Coronavirus.

“Well done to everyone on Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith so well for the past two weeks!”

Watson’s daughter-in-law Jo Watson told the BBC the reaction had been “a bit mad”.

She added: “We didn’t know anything about this Facebook page until a member of the family had it pop up and it’s gone a bit mad.

“He was in hospital having taken a tumble at his care home and needed surgery and that was a big enough ordeal at 101, but he got through that.

“Having gone in for the operation is one thing and then when we learnt he was tested positive we were thinking the worst … but he’s amazing for his age.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie