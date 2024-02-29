Over 100 people killed as Israeli soldiers fire on Gazans rushing to aid trucks, health ministry says

MORE THAN 100 people have died and over 750 people have been injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians gathered at an aid distribution point in Gaza, according to the region’s health ministry.

The death toll from the “massacre” in Gaza City “rose to 104 martyrs and 760 injuries due to the bullets of the occupation forces that targeted a gathering of citizens” at the Nabulsi roundabout, said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

The Israeli army said it was checking reports of the incident, which came as aid agencies intensified warnings over Gaza’s humanitarian situation, with famine threatening.

The health ministry earlier reported that more than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October.

In a previous investigation, the Associated Press found that ministry’s counts in previous conflicts have held up to UN scrutiny, independent investigations and even Israel’s tallies.

The health ministry also said children have died “due to malnutrition, dehydration and widespread famine” at Al-Shifa hospital.

The crucial southern Gaza city of Rafah is the main entry point for aid crossing the border from neighbouring Egypt.

But the World Food Programme (WFP) said no humanitarian group had been able to deliver aid to the north for more than a month, accusing Israel of blocking access.

Neighbouring Jordan has coordinated efforts to air-drop supplies over southern Gaza.

“If nothing changes, a famine is imminent in northern Gaza,” the World Food Programme’s deputy executive director Carl Skau said.

Israeli officials have denied blocking supplies, and the army yesterday said “50 trucks carrying humanitarian aid” had made it to northern Gaza in recent days.

The current conflict was triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has left hundreds of thousands displaced, with nearly 1.5 million people now packed in Rafah.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2024