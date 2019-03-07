This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Lives were brutally taken': Appeal on 10th anniversary of killing of soldiers in Co Antrim

Sappers Mark Quinsey and Patrick Azimkar were killed outside the Massereene army barracks on 7 March 2009.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 8:02 AM
56 minutes ago 2,163 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4528033

Soldiers shot dead Brigadier George Norton looking at the flowers left outside Massereene Army base in 2009 Source: Paul Faith via PA Images

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN IRELAND are appealing for information to help solve the murder of two soldiers at the Massereene army barracks in Co Antrim in 2009. 

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the atrocity, which also saw the attempted murder of three soldiers and two civilians. 

Sappers Mark Quinsey and Patrick Azimkar were shot dead outside the barracks on Saturday, 7 March 2009. 

Two of their colleagues were also injured in the attack, as were two civilians delivering pizza to the base.

Another soldier, who was close by, narrowly escaped injury. 

To date, the PSNI’s investigation has resulted in 4,062 investigative actions, 1,858 witness statements, 33 searches and 14 arrests. 

One person has been convicted for offences involved in the murder by providing the phone used to make calls claiming the attack. However, the killers have not been caught.

Soldiers shot dead Police at the scene of a shooting at Massereene Barracks in Antrim the day after the day Source: Paul Faith via PA Images

“Our thoughts today are very much with the families of Sappers Mark Quinsey and Patrick Azimkar whose ongoing grief, pain and hurt must be unimaginable,” Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray said. 

“It is also a poignant day for those who were injured and maimed and now live with the physical and psychological scars of that fateful attack,” he said. 

The PSNI is today appealing that anyone who has information about the attack and those who carried it out would come to the police with information which may open up new lines of enquiry.

“Today, on the 10th anniversary, I would appeal to those who know anything about the events of that night to come forward to police,” Murray said.

Soldiers shooting Geraldine and Mehmet Azimkar, parents of Sapper Patrick Azimkar Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

Lives have been brutally taken and the lives of their loved ones changed forever. It is up to us all to work together to ensure that the tragedies of our past do not become the tragedies of the future. 

“There are people in the community who know exactly what happened and who was involved. A decade has passed and with that allegiances change and people’s circumstances alter. It is never too late to come forward,” he said. 

The Azimkar and Quinsey families are facing yet another year without their loved ones and they deserve to see those involved brought to justice. 

Anyone with information should contact detectives in the PSNI major investigation team on 101. Alternatively, people can anonymously call UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    70,584  60
    2
    		Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    58,322  167
    3
    		Kildare farmer Thomas Reid lodges fresh objection in ongoing battle with Intel
    47,725  3
    Fora
    1
    		'If you're negotiating a deal, never show weakness - be strong and carry it through'
    339  0
    2
    		More money was put into female-led startups - but 'disappointing' details are hidden in the stats
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    99,733  79
    2
    		'Hunted' Ireland struggling with expectation of being top dogs - Hansen
    31,493  37
    3
    		Last-gasp Rashford penalty sends Man Utd into last eight at expense of stunned PSG
    31,094  111
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ryan Tubridy, Louis Theroux and countless others will stop playing Michael Jackson's music now, but will you?
    12,077  2
    2
    		Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend warned Pete Davidson to 'run' ...it's The Dredge
    9,576  1
    3
    		Paddy's Day attire? Here's what ASOS thinks we should be wearing to celebrate the occasion
    7,824  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Bradley says she 'did not intend to cause offence' with Troubles comments as resignation calls grow
    Bradley says she 'did not intend to cause offence' with Troubles comments as resignation calls grow
    Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    Sammy Wilson dismisses Northern Ireland civil servant's Brexit warning as 'a scare tactic'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    DUBLIN
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    Dr Harty Cup champions fall behind in injury-time, then hit winning goal and reach All-Ireland semi-final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie