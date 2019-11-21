This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
11 people accused of over 200 sexual and cruelty charges against children to be served with books of evidence

Six women and five men, aged between their 20s – 70s, are charged with offences including rape, sexual assault, neglect and cruelty.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 1:25 PM
Stock image.
Image: Niall Carson
Stock image.
Stock image.
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ ARE EXPECTED to serve books of evidence on six women and five men who are accused of more than 200 sexual and neglect offences against children.

The offences include rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, neglect and cruelty.

The identities of the 11 accused – whose ages range from their 20s to their 70s – cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Each accused will be served with a book of evidence that will outline the allegations against them.

They will then be advised by the presiding judge that they have 14 days to notify the State of any alibi witnesses they may intend calling at their trial. This normal practice is known as the “alibi warning”.

The accused person is then returned for trial.

The location of today’s court, as well as the location of where the offences are alleged to have occurred, cannot be reported as part of strict legal restrictions placed on the media.

About the case

The arrests follow a two-year long investigation led by specially trained gardaí, attached to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

During a court sitting last June, the eleven accused were told not to make contact specifically with four named individuals, two males and two females, either directly or indirectly, or via social media.

As part of their bail conditions, the eleven accused were ordered to surrender their passports, sign on weekly at different Garda stations, notify gardaí of any change in their address, be available to gardaí at all times via a charged and credited mobile phone.

The offences

A woman, aged in her 30s, is charged with six counts of neglect/cruelty; 13 counts of sexual exploitation; and 17 counts of sexual assault. She made no reply when charged by gardaí.

A man, aged in his 50s, is charged with six counts of neglect/cruelty; 14 counts of sexual assault; 11 counts of rape; and, 12 counts of sexual assault.

A woman in her 30s is charged with eight counts of sexual assault; and one count of sexual exploitation. She did not reply to the charges, gardaí said.

A man in his 20s is charged with five counts of rape; 16 counts of sexual assault; and 18 counts of sexual exploitation. He did not reply to the charges, gardaí said.

A man in his 40s is charged with 10 counts of rape; 12 counts of sexual assault; and seven counts of sexual exploitation. 

A woman in her 30s is charged with 14 counts of sexual assault; and 14 counts of sexual exploitation.

A woman in her 50s is charged with eight counts of sexual assault; and four counts of sexual exploitation. She did not reply to the charges, gardaí said.

A man, aged in his 70s, is charged with five counts of sexual assault; and four counts of sexual exploitation. He did not reply to any of the charges, gardaí said.

A man, aged in his 30s, is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He also made “no reply” to the charges, gardaí said.

A fifth female, aged in her 30s, who is accused of two counts of sexual assault, as well as two counts of sexual exploitation, replied “no comment” to each charge, gardaí told the court.

A sixth female accused, who is aged in her 30s and charged with one count of sexual exploitation, did not reply to the charge.

Each of the 11 accused are being represented by a solicitor through the free legal aid system.

TheJournal.ie team

