11 arrested in relation to attempted murder of PSNI Detective John Caldwell

11 PEOPLE HAVE been arrested this morning in relation to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, including nine men and two women.

The people being detained are between ages 21 and 72. They have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland.

Detective Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports centre in Omagh on 8 February.

He was putting sports equipment into a car with his son after a coaching session when he was attacked.

At least 10 shots were fired by gunmen during the attack.

Detective Caldwell was critically ill for some time following the shooting, and he sustained life-changing injuries.

He was discharged from hospital on 20 April, to allow him to continue his recovery at home.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said at the time that he had met with Caldwell and his family, and that it was “wonderful to see progress in his condition”.

The PSNI announced the arrests this morning, following on from a major search and arrest operation.

The 11 people arrested have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave where they are currently being questioned.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, Head of Serious Crime Branch, will give an update on the investigation into the murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell and make a new appeal for information at 11. 30 this morning.

