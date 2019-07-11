Contractor pulls out of Belfast bonfire removal following warning of 'violent confrontation'

Two PSNI officers at the site of the bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

A CONTRACTOR DUE to remove a bonfire from a Belfast leisure centre has pulled out, according to the BBC.

The PSNI said in a statement last night it had informed Belfast City Council that its intelligence pointed to the threat that elements of loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) “may seek violent confrontation” at the bonfire site in the car park of the Avoniel Leisure Centre.

BBC News NI reported that the PSNI said in a letter to the council that they “could not rule out a risk from firearms”.

Bonfire organisers said they could “guarantee no violence” if and when contractors arrived to remove the material, the BBC also reported.

Loyalist graffiti has appeared beside the site threatening contractors.

The bonfires are lit in some loyalist areas on 11 July, the night before the Battle of the Boyne is commemorated by Orange Order parades across Northern Ireland.

The organisers of the bonfire at Avoniel earlier this week resconstructed two sites in the city after removing hazardous material from them following a council vote.

The Avoniel site first attracted controversy over the weekend, when staff closed the leisure centre after reportedly being threatened and intimidated by bonfire organisers.

Supporters of the bonfire gathering at Avoniel Leisure Centre in Belfast Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

Robert Girvin from the East Belfast Cultural Collective, a group representing the builders of numerous bonfires, said the Avoniel bonfire wasn’t controlled by the UVF, the BBC reported.

“It is controlled by the grannies, the mothers, the sisters, the children, the people of the local community,” he said.

“That’s who controls this, that’s who organises it and that’s who wants it – no-one wants violence.”

In a statement yesterday evening, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said police remain ready to assist Belfast City Council and any contractor they employ to remove bonfire materials.

“It is important to note that the PSNI do not have any legal powers regarding the removal of bonfire-related material from the site,” Hamilton said.

He said a letter received from the council citing aggravated trespass at the Avoniel Leisure Centre is being treated as an initial complaint and the PSNI is engaging with the council to progress its investigation.

“I would urge people to heed the calls from the community and not to engage in any violent or criminal behaviour,” Hamilton said.

The remnants of a fire burn at Avoniel Leisure Centre car park Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

Belfast City Council yesterday stated that “anyone present within the Avoniel Leisure Centre and its ground will be regarded as trespassers until the complex is reopened next week”.

“Council is anxious to secure the property and clear the site in order to prepare for return to normal use and provision of service to its ratepayers,” it said.

The Council said it has been trying to engage with bonfire builders at the site “for several months now”.

Other bonfires

Tensions have continued to rise in other parts of Northern Ireland ahead of the lighting of bonfires.

In Armagh, a letter was sent earlier this week to residents living near a site in Portadown advising them to “evacuate” their homes before the bonfire is lit.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council had informed residents that the bonfire posed a “serious health and safety risk” and that it had secured alternative accommodation for those in the local area.

I’m at the bonfire in Portadown tonight where firefighters are currently dousing the flats with foam due to the intense heat - @beltel pic.twitter.com/FjLr32xfXZ — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) July 10, 2019 Source: Kevin Scott /Twitter

A Belfast Telegraph photographer posted a video on social media last night of firefighters dousing flats in Portadown with foam due to intense heat from a bonfire.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said if it is called to a bonfire “it’s because somebody in that area is worried or concerned about the bonfire” and that it will respond.

“We are not out to spoil anyone’s enjoyment but are there to protect life and property,” the fire service said.

“We also appeal directly to young people to never build huts or dens inside a bonfire, as by doing so they are putting their life in danger.”