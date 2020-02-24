This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
11-year-old boy dies in hospital after being hit by van in Donegal

The boy was seriously injured near Buncrana at approximately 5.30pm on Friday.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 24 Feb 2020, 6:57 AM
1 hour ago 4,384 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

AN ELEVEN-YEAR-old boy has died after he was struck by a van in Co Donegal on Friday evening. 

The boy was seriously injured after being struck by a van on Slavery Road, Tullyvaran near Buncrana at approximately 5.30pm on Friday. 

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital in Co Derry.

He was then transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he was pronounced dead yesterday evening. 

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was not injured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.

