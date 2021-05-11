11-year-old girl dies after crash in Co Kerry

A GIRL (11) HAS died following a collision involving her bicycle and a van in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The incident occurred 3km outside Abbeydorney at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

The girl was seriously injured in the collision. She was taken to Tralee University Hospital where she later passed away.

The van driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The road remains closed as gardaí conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Any road users with camera footage who were travelling near Abbeydorney on the R556, between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.