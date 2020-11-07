€110,000 worth of cash and vehicle seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €110,000 worth of cash and a vehicle in Dublin as part of ongoing investigations against organised crime.

The cash and vehicle were seized after a search of a location in Coolock by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit.

A man, 53, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation to facilitate money laundering of the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The man has been detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who leads the guards’ work against organised and serious crime, said that An Garda Síochána “continues to pursue organised crime groups that supply illicit drugs within our communities, the motivation for which is financial gain”.

“We again today have made a significant impact as we attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing suspected proceeds of their criminal activity and the drugs they sell,” O’Driscoll said.

“In this week alone, we have seized drugs to of a value of about €1,000,000 and cash to a value of over €230,000, while also making arrests resulting in six suspects being charged with serious criminal offences associated with organised and serious crime, all of which helps prevent further damage being inflicted within our communities,” he said.