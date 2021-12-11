#Open journalism No news is bad news

12-year-old boy dies in Co Antrim road crash

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has named the boy as Aaron Webb from the Lisburn area.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 10:23 AM
0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A 12-YEAR-OLD BOY has died in a road crash in Northern Ireland, police have said.

Police named the boy as Aaron Webb from the greater Lisburn area.

The traffic collision happened yesterday at around 3.30pm on the Lisburn Road outside Glenavy, and involved a van and the 12-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian.

PSNI Sergeant Braiden said officers attended the scene of the collision along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101.

“Please quote reference 1069 of 10/12/21.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

