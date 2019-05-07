12 arrested for dangerous driving after crackdown on attendees at Kerry road racing event

SIXTEEN PEOPLE IN Killarney were arrested over the bank holiday weekend in relation to dangerous driving and drug driving incidents.

Twelve of those arrested for dangerous driving had attended the motorsport event, Rally of the Lakes, in Co Kerry.

Plainclothes gardaí, who were deployed as part of the policing plan for the event hosted by Killarney and District Motor Club, observed the majority of the incidents.

Roads Policing Inspector Tony Sugrue said:

“We want to thank the many thousands of people who came to Killarney over the Bank Holiday Weekend and who listened to our message. 99% of people arrived in Killarney to enjoy themselves in a safe and respectful manner but unfortunately, others arrived with a different agenda,” Sugrue said in a statement.

The Kerry Divisional Roads Policing Unit also carried out checkpoints throughout the weekend, resulting in the arrests of four drivers on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

At 10.30am, 11 people are due to appear before Killarney District Court in relation to dangerous driving incidents, while one person has been charged and is due before the courts later this month.

A file is to prepared in relation to the four drivers arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

