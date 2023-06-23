Advertisement

Friday 23 June 2023
# Drugs
€120,000 of ketamine seized by Gardaí in Clondalkin after arrest
Gardaí arrested a young man in Corkagh Park for the possession of cannabis and later discovered ketamine nearby.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ SEIZED APPROXIMATELY €120,000 of suspected ketamine during an operation conducted in Clondalkin, Co Dublin yesterday.
 
As a result of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, Gardaí from the Clondalkin District Drug Unit assisted by Gardaí from the Ballyfermot Detective Unit conducted an operation at Corkagh Park in south-west Dublin.
 
At approximately 6pm, Gardaí searched a male in his late teens who had possession of approximately €600 worth of suspected cannabis.

This male was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Dublin and was later released pending further investigations.

During a follow-up search of the immediate area, Gardaí seized a package hidden in undergrowth which contained approximately €120,000 of suspected ketamine.

Ketamine is a dissociative and psychedelic type drug often sold in the form of powder or tablets.
 
All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an anti-drugs strategy focusing on the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, sale and supply of controlled drugs.
 
Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
