Redundancies likely at PayPal's Irish sites as 131 roles to be moved overseas

PAYPAL IS PLANNING to relocate 131 jobs based in Ireland overseas, it emerged today – with the affected staff to be given the option to retrain or apply for other PayPal roles.

The US fin-tech firm is to relocate some roles in “a limited number of operational teams” at its sites in Dublin and Dundalk to other locations outside Ireland following a review of its “operational needs”, the company said in a statement today.

72 of the staff affected are based in Dundalk, Co Louth, while the remainder are based at the Blanchardstown site in Dublin, a local TD who has been in discussions with the Government about the announcement said.

PayPal has repeatedly stressed its commitment to Ireland, and to its Dundalk and Dublin sites following the news of redundancies. It is also to give opportunities to the affected staff to apply for new roles within PayPal, or to retrain.

PayPal said that it notified employees in the affected teams of the consultation today.

Local Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú told The Journal that he had been briefed about the announcement, and had been told at around 1pm that all impacted staff had been told. But when he checked with staff, they still didn’t know about the redundancies.

“People I’ve spoke to weren’t aware this had happened until they saw the story on the RTÉ website,” Ó Murchú said, adding that there needed to be “absolute clarity” in order to set workers’ minds at ease.

“As much as this is disappointing, PayPal have stated that they are absolutely committed to Dundalk and to Ireland. In a perfect world there wouldn’t be redundancies,” he said, but added that PayPal’s commitment to the area and claims that the redundancy packages would be above statutory-level were somewhat reassuring.

The 131 staff affected are not part of a union. An online town hall meeting for the Dundalk staff is to take place tomorrow, Ó Murchú said.

“We’d like to think there was a full and frank conversation between PayPal and the Government and IDA in terms of saving these jobs.

“My thoughts are with the workers that are impacted,” Ó Murchú added.

“PayPal is an extremely profitable, multi-billion dollar global company. The workforce in Dundalk has been extraordinary in their willingness to show flexibility, working from home and engaging with their colleagues and customers online. I want the company to reflect on that fact.”

PayPal said that it is committed to ensuring that staff affected are treated “fairly and generously”.

“PayPal will ensure that any colleagues who leave are respected for their contributions and treated fairly in accordance with the company’s values,” it said in a statement.

PayPal also said it remains “committed” to Ireland and will continue to employ around 2,700 people in the country after the proposed changes.

“The company will continue to recruit the best possible talent in Dublin and Dundalk to meet the needs of its business,” it said.