#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Redundancies likely at PayPal's Irish sites as 131 roles to be moved overseas

PayPal has repeatedly stressed its commitment to Ireland, and to its Dundalk and Dublin sites.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 6:16 PM
27 minutes ago 4,766 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409648
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

PAYPAL IS PLANNING to relocate 131 jobs based in Ireland overseas, it emerged today – with the affected staff to be given the option to retrain or apply for other PayPal roles.

The US fin-tech firm is to relocate some roles in “a limited number of operational teams” at its sites in Dublin and Dundalk to other locations outside Ireland following a review of its “operational needs”, the company said in a statement today.

72 of the staff affected are based in Dundalk, Co Louth, while the remainder are based at the Blanchardstown site in Dublin, a local TD who has been in discussions with the Government about the announcement said.

PayPal has repeatedly stressed its commitment to Ireland, and to its Dundalk and Dublin sites following the news of redundancies. It is also to give opportunities to the affected staff to apply for new roles within PayPal, or to retrain.

PayPal said that it notified employees in the affected teams of the consultation today.

Local Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú told The Journal that he had been briefed about the announcement, and had been told at around 1pm that all impacted staff had been told. But when he checked with staff, they still didn’t know about the redundancies. 

“People I’ve spoke to weren’t aware this had happened until they saw the story on the RTÉ website,” Ó Murchú said, adding that there needed to be “absolute clarity” in order to set workers’ minds at ease.

“As much as this is disappointing, PayPal have stated that they are absolutely committed to Dundalk and to Ireland. In a perfect world there wouldn’t be redundancies,” he said, but added that PayPal’s commitment to the area and claims that the redundancy packages would be above statutory-level were somewhat reassuring.

The 131 staff affected are not part of a union. An online town hall meeting for the Dundalk staff is to take place tomorrow, Ó Murchú said.

“We’d like to think there was a full and frank conversation between PayPal and the Government and IDA in terms of saving these jobs.

“My thoughts are with the workers that are impacted,” Ó Murchú added.

“PayPal is an extremely profitable, multi-billion dollar global company. The workforce in Dundalk has been extraordinary in their willingness to show flexibility, working from home and engaging with their colleagues and customers online. I want the company to reflect on that fact.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PayPal said that it is committed to ensuring that staff affected are treated “fairly and generously”. 

“PayPal will ensure that any colleagues who leave are respected for their contributions and treated fairly in accordance with the company’s values,” it said in a statement.

PayPal also said it remains “committed” to Ireland and will continue to employ around 2,700 people in the country after the proposed changes.

“The company will continue to recruit the best possible talent in Dublin and Dundalk to meet the needs of its business,” it said.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie