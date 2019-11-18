This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 November, 2019
Two new locations added to line up for this year's Christmas light display on iconic Dublin buildings

There will be 14 light projections on buildings like The GPO and bridges like the Samuel Beckett bridge next month.

By Conor McCrave Monday 18 Nov 2019, 10:15 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

MORE THAN A dozen locations across Dublin will be transformed with unique lighting displays as the Winter Lights illuminations returns for a second year. 

Custom projections and displays first appeared across some of the capital’s most famous buildings and structures, including The GPO and the Samuel Beckett Bridge, in the run up to Christmas. 

This year Christ Church Cathedral and Smithfield Square have been added to the list of structures featuring the lights. 

The projections were installed for the first time last year across the city and will be on display between 1 December and the 1 January from sunset to 2am. 

“Dublin is a special place at Christmas time and this December the city will have an added sparkle with new lighting projections at Smithfield Square and Christchurch Cathedral and all across the city,” Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said. 

“I encourage everyone to come in to the Mansion House and then wander around the city during the month of December to experience the magical winter lights on our wonderful buildings including city hall. 

Dublin City Council worked with young people and community groups and artists to create the lighting designs under the theme of ‘community and winter in Dublin’”. 

Balybough Craft Group, transition year students at Synge Street Secondary School and Presentation Secondary School Warrenmount, as well as Henrietta Street School collaborated with artists to light up the Samuel Beckett Bridge, The Hugh Lane Gallery and the The Civic Offices at Wood Quay. 

The installations will be visible on:

  • City Hall, Dame Street, Dublin 2
  • Civic Offices, wood Quay, Dublin 8
  • Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin 8
  • Covanta Dublin Waste to Energy Plant, Poolbeg, Dublin 4
  • The Custom House, North Dock, Dublin 1
  • The GPO, O’Connell Street, Dublin 1
  • The Hugh Lane Gallery, Parnell Square North, Dublin 1
  • The Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2
  • Smithfield Square, Dublin 7
  • Trinity College Dublin, College Green, Dublin 2
  • Millennium Bridge
  • O’Connell Street, Dublin 1
  • Parliament Street, Dublin 2
  • Samuel Beckett Bridge

