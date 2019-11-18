Two new locations added to line up for this year's Christmas light display on iconic Dublin buildings

MORE THAN A dozen locations across Dublin will be transformed with unique lighting displays as the Winter Lights illuminations returns for a second year.

Custom projections and displays first appeared across some of the capital’s most famous buildings and structures, including The GPO and the Samuel Beckett Bridge, in the run up to Christmas.

This year Christ Church Cathedral and Smithfield Square have been added to the list of structures featuring the lights.

The projections were installed for the first time last year across the city and will be on display between 1 December and the 1 January from sunset to 2am.

“Dublin is a special place at Christmas time and this December the city will have an added sparkle with new lighting projections at Smithfield Square and Christchurch Cathedral and all across the city,” Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said.

“I encourage everyone to come in to the Mansion House and then wander around the city during the month of December to experience the magical winter lights on our wonderful buildings including city hall.

Dublin City Council worked with young people and community groups and artists to create the lighting designs under the theme of ‘community and winter in Dublin’”.

Balybough Craft Group, transition year students at Synge Street Secondary School and Presentation Secondary School Warrenmount, as well as Henrietta Street School collaborated with artists to light up the Samuel Beckett Bridge, The Hugh Lane Gallery and the The Civic Offices at Wood Quay.

The installations will be visible on: