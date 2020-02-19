This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
14-year-old boy to stand trial accused of raping girl

The boy appeared at Dublin Children’s Court today charged with sexual abuse offences which allegedly occurred when he was aged 12 and 13.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 3:49 PM
Dublin Children's Court.
Image: Google Street View
Dublin Children's Court.
Dublin Children's Court.
Image: Google Street View

A 14-YEAR-old Dublin schoolboy is to stand trial accused of raping a girl.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court charged with sexual abuse offences, which allegedly occurred when he was aged 12 and 13 years.

The teen, who was accompanied to court by his parents and his solicitor, was granted bail pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

He was charged that between June 2018 and March last year he intentionally caused a child to look at images of himself or people engaged in sexual activity.

This is contrary to section six of the Criminal Law (Sex Offences)Act.

He also faced six other counts of rape of the girl at his home and two other locations, one in Dublin and another outside the capital, on various dates between June 2018 and March 2019.

These charges were under section two of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1981 and section four of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

Garda Sarah Fitzgerald told Judge Treasa Kelly that the boy “made no reply after charge” today. The teen was on the defendant’s bench while his parents sat silently near him throughout the hearing.

After evidence of his arrest was given, a State solicitor asked for an adjournment to prepare a book of evidence.

“The Director [of Public Prosecutions] directed this matter will be dealt with on indictment”, the court heard.

This means the boy will face trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Due to the nature of the serious allegations, the Children’s Court, does not have discretion to consider retaining jurisdiction to hear the case.

There was no objection to bail subject to a condition stipulating that the boy could not have any contact with the complainant or prosecution witnesses.

The teen has not indicated how he will plead and spoke just once during the hearing, quietly saying “yes” when asked if he understood.

He nodded when told he will have to come back to the Children’s Court in April. After he was given his bail bond, he left with his parents.

Legal aid was granted after defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens told the court the boy was a student. She said it was hoped the book of evidence will be ready when the case resumes in April.

Tom Tuite

