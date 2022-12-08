144 people arrested for driving under the influence during first week of December

GARDAÍ ARRESTED 144 people for driving under the influence during the first week of December.

An Garda Síochána is targeting the four lifesaver offences this Christmas Christmas period: intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phones and seatbelt offences.

There is a particular emphasis on the locations within Garda Divisions where analysis has shown a higher risk of fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions.

In the first week of enforcement activity as part of this campaign (1-7 December) gardaí have conducted 1,886 checkpoints nationwide.

144 people were arrested for driving under the influence, 35 of which were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

70 seatbelt offences were identified by gardaí, along with 216 offences for use of a mobile phone while driving and 3,716 speeding offences.

Data compiled over the past 12 years indicates that the highest risk time for fatal or serious road traffic collisions during the Christmas period is between 12pm and 9pm – with over half (55%) of incidents occurring within this timeframe. More specifically, 21% occurred during 3pm and 6pm.

The risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is highest on the Sunday of the Christmas period.

This year’s Christmas and New Year road safety appeal was launched by gardaí last week.

Road fatalities

To date this year, 148 peopler have lost their lives on Irish roads. This is 25 more people than on the same date last year. Some 1,135 collisions causing serious injured have also occured.

Gardaí have also said that since 1 January this year, 156,560 drivers have been detected for travelling in excess of a speed limit. 17, 567 drivers have been detected for the offence of using their mobile phone while driving.

5,664 seatbelt offences have been detected and 7,605 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink/drug driving.

An Garda Síochána are also urging all road users to be safe this Christmas and New Year period, particularly this weekend as Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning in place over the coming days.

“The Christmas period is one of the busiest on Ireland’s roads. Our operational activity over the past seven days indicates to us that drivers need to be much more mindful of the offences which so often lead to fatal or near fatal road traffic collisions,” Inspector Ross O’Doherty of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said.

“The number of people that have already lost their lives on Irish roads this year is a cause for concern – gardaí are out of duty everyday enforcing road traffic legislation in order to ensure that we do not lose any more lives. Motorists and all road users can help us reduce these stark statistics. Please be mindful of how easily collisions can happen,” O’Doherty said.

“We are urging all road users and motorists in particular to pay even greater attention to driving conditions over the coming weekend, as temperatures take a sharp dip and the roads become more difficult to navigate.”