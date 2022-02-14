Department of Foreign Affairs says 145 Irish citizens now registered with embassy in Ukraine

A protest against Russian aggression towards Ukraine outside Leinster House last month.

THE NUMBER OF Irish citizens who have registered with the Irish embassy in Kyiv has risen to 145, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said, after it advised all citizens currently in the country to leave immediately.

On Saturday, Ireland joined a list of countries advising their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible amid rising tensions and a US assessment that an attack by Russia on the country could be imminent.

Talks are continuing today, with Sergei Lavrov urging Vladimir Putin to remain in dialogue with the West on Russian security demands, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz flew to Kyiv to hold crisis talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said today that the number of Irish citizens registered with the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv currently stands at 145.

It added that this number “may rise further over the coming days”.

The department said the embassy is in ongoing contact with all registered Irish citizens and has advised them to leave Ukraine immediately.

It said a number of commercial flight options continue to be available, adding that it is also possible to depart the country overland to neighbouring EU states.

The department also said it has contacted all of those scheduled to travel to Ukraine for surrogacy purposes. It said that it will continue to provide support to each of these individuals and families with advice relevant to their particular situation.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the department are urging all Irish citizens in Ukraine “to leave immediately, either via commercial flight or over land”.

“We remain in ongoing contact at a senior level with EU partners, as well as the UK and the US, regarding the wider political and security situation in and around Ukraine,” he said.

Ireland supports all efforts aimed at defusing the current tensions and at finding a diplomatic pathway forward. Ireland is committed to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. It is urgent that Russia de-escalate, abide by international law and engage constructively in dialogue.

The department said the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv will remain open, with a small number of essential staff remaining, but added that that situation will be kept under review.

Any Irish citizen requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at +353 1 408 2000.