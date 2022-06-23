#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

New bill from Green Party TD would increase fine for dog fouling tenfold

Almost one in three fines over the last four years have never been paid.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 4:31 PM
50 minutes ago 3,169 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5798191
Image: Shutterstock/Kashaeva Irina
Image: Shutterstock/Kashaeva Irina

GREEN PARTY JUSTICE Spokesperson Patrick Costello today introduced new legislation designed to significantly increase the fine for dog fouling from €150 to €1,500.

The proposed bill would amend the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and Costello believes the higher fine will result in cleaner streets by increasing the deterrent for those failing to clean up after their dogs.

It would also result in greater public health and would incentivise enforcement by local authorities who will generate more revenue, he said.

Figures recently released by Dublin City Council show there has been effectively no enforcement in the Dublin City area since 2019 with one fine issued in the last three and half years.

The most fines issued by DCC in recent years was 78 in 2016 which equates to revenue of €11,700 under the current legislation, and would be €117,000 under the new proposed fines.

According to figures compiled by RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, around half of the country’s local authorities failed to issue a single fine for dog fouling in 2020, while almost one in three fines over the last four years have never been paid.

Deputy Costello said that the current fines are not deterring anti-social dog owners and that if a new fine and proper enforcement were introduced local authorities could reinvest the money as seed funding for “new poo prevention initiatives”.

Speaking ahead of introducing the Litter Pollution Amendment Bill (2022) in the Dáil, Deputy Costello said: “This is an issue which has blighted communities across the country for many years”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Since I entered politics in 2014 dog poo has been the single most repeated complaint to me when speaking to constituents. It’s on their streets, in their parks and on the footpaths outside their local businesses.”

“This bill is very simple, if enacted it increases the deterrent and incentivises a push by local authorities to crackdown on those who don’t clean up their dog’s mess.”

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie