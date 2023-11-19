150,000 women aged 17 to 26 have accessed free contraception scheme this year

THE MINISTER FOR Health has said that 150,000 women aged 17 to 26 have accessed the free contraception scheme so far this year.

The scheme was launched in September 2022 for women aged 17 to 25, and has since expanded to include women aged 27 to 30.

It provides for the cost of prescription contraception, including the cost of consultations with medical professionals and fitting and/or removal of various types of contraceptives.

The Department of Health said that figures for the first eight months of this year show that demand for the service has been highest among women aged 18 to 21.

To date, around 2,400 GPs and 2,050 pharmacies have signed up to provide services and products under the scheme. Close to €31.5 million was allocated to support the scheme this year.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he is “delighted” with the high uptake among young women.

Advertisement

“We know that the most appropriate contraception isn’t always the cheapest, and this scheme ensures that women can choose the method of contraception that is most suited to their needs and circumstances, in consultation with their GP or other medical professional. This is particularly important in the context of the current cost of living crisis,” he said.

“I’m delighted to see such high uptake among eligible age groups, and I’m very pleased that we will soon be expanding the scheme further to include women aged 31.”

The age limit for free contraception to include women aged 31 will increase from 1 January 2024.

The range of contraceptive options currently available include contraceptive injections, implants, IUS and IUDs (coils), the contraceptive patch and ring and various forms of oral contraceptive pill, including emergency contraception.

The scheme also includes emergency contraception.

The Department said: “It is important to remember that prescription contraception for women, while being very effective in preventing unplanned pregnancy, does not prevent transmission of STIs.”

It said the National Condom Distribution Scheme (NCDS) provides free condoms to the national network of STI clinics, to NGOs and services working with high-risk groups, and on participating third level campuses.

It is also supplying free condoms with orders from Ireland’s free home STI testing scheme, which was launched in late 2022.