Thursday 6 April 2023 Dublin: 6°C
An Garda Síochána/Twitter Some of the puppies seized during the operation
# Dublin
16 puppies rescued and €30,400 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Ballymun Garda raid
Three men were arrested during the operation and have since been charged.
3.0k
0
36 minutes ago

SIXTEEN PUPPIES HAVE been rescued and an estimated €30,400 worth of suspected cannabis herb has been seized during a search operation in Dublin. 

Gardaí, along with volunteers from the My Lovely Horse animal welfare organisation, carried out a search operation at St Margaret’s Park in Ballymun yesterday. 

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €30,400, a number of tools and electrical items understood to be stolen, four vehicles and a trailer, clothing, bags and a watch were seized. 

16 puppies were rescued during the operations and are currently in the care of My Lovely Horse. They are receiving veterinary attention. 

Three men – aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s – were arrested during the course of the operation and have since been charged. 

The men in their 20s and 40s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

The man in his 30s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as persons have been charged. 

