Saturday 24 April 2021
16-year-old illegally driving with parents caught speeding by gardaí

The person was caught travelling at 75 kilometres per hour in a 50km/h zone.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 3:11 PM
The Garda Mobility App debunked the driver's story.
Image: Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim
THINGS WENT FROM bad to worse for a young driver in Sligo yesterday after gardaí caught them speeding in the Ballymote area.

The person was pulled over by officers after being caught travelling at 75 kilometres per hour in a 50km/h zone.

The driver, whose parents accompanied them in the car, told gardaí that they didn’t have their licence on their person and provided false details when questioned.

Gardaí were able to debunk the details at the roadside thanks to the Garda Mobility App, which flagged that the person did not have a licence.

It then emerged that the driver was only 16-years-old and was thus ineligible to drive in Ireland, where the minimum age to get a driving licence is 17.

“When the truth was established, it was discovered that the driver was only 16 and as a result they couldn’t have a driving licence or insurance,” An Garda Síochána said on its official Sligo/Leitrim Facebook page.

The force added:

The youth’s parents were in the car and had allowed them to drive! 

The car was subsequently seized and proceedings will follow for both the young driver and the owner of the vehicle.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

