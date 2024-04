A 16-YEAR-OLD boy accused of stabbing a bishop in Sydney during a church service that was being livestreamed has been charged with committing a terrorist act.

New South Wales Police arrested the teenager after the stabbing at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in western Sydney that injured bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and a priest.

The teenager was known to police but was not on a terror watch list It is alleged he travelled for about 90 minutes to reach the Assyrian Christian church in the suburb of Wakeley.

The suspect, who was taken to hospital after the attack, is expected to attend a bedside children’s court hearing later today, New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said.

Police pressed the charges after a search of electronic devices at his home and an interview in his hospital bed.

He has been denied bail and could face life in prison if convicted.

With reporting from © AFP 2024