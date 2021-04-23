#Open journalism No news is bad news

18-year-old male charged by PSNI in relation to abduction of girl (14)

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 23 Apr 2021, 8:47 PM
14 hours ago 41,925 Views 0 Comments
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

AN 18-YEAR-OLD MALE has been charged with child abduction and other offences by the PSNI, in relation to a child rescue alert issued by An Garda Síochána yesterday.

The Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert was issued in the early hours of yesterday morning in relation to a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home. 

Late last night, Gardaí and the PSNI announced that she had been found “safe and well” in the Belfast area, and was to be reunited with her family later that night.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow, 24 April.

As is normal procedure, the PSNI said in a statement this evening, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. 

Comments have been closed as the case is due before the courts

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

