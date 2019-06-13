This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's taken 103 years': Children killed in the 1916 Rising remembered with commemorative garden

The garden was open today in St Audeon’s Park in Dublin to honour the 40 children killed during the Rising.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 7:30 PM
41 minutes ago 1,400 Views 3 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

A COMMEMORATIVE PLAY garden was launched today in Dublin in memory of the 40 children killed during the 1916 Easter Rising.

Based in St Audeon’s Park in Dublin 8, 220 children and young people were consulted on the garden as part of 2016 Centenary Programmes.

They said they wanted something that would both honour the children of 1916 and give pleasure to today’s children and young people.

Broadcaster Joe Duffy, author of the book Children of the Rising – The Forgotten Casualties of 1916, was present at the launch and says the play garden is an appropriate way to remember the slain children.

“It’s taken 103 years to get their names memorialised in one place, simply dedicated to children,” he says.

They were never mentioned, never named until 2016… they are part of our history.

Watch the video for our full report.

