'They were just ordinary people': Descendants of 1916 volunteers take us to where their ancestors fought

THIS WEEKEND WILL see the anniversary of the 1916 Rising marked in Dublin and across Ireland.

Hundred of volunteers, looking to join in the freedom struggle, took part in the conflict that saw the streets of Dublin become a battleground over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

We spoke to David Kilmartin and Eamonn McHale, grandsons of two Irish volunteers who fought in the 1916 Rising and survived the conflict.

They took us to the spots where their ancestors played their roles in the Rising and spoke about the legacy of the volunteers and what their actions mean today.

Watch the video for our full report.