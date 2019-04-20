This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They were just ordinary people': Descendants of 1916 volunteers take us to where their ancestors fought

Patrick Kilmartin and William O’Dea fought on the North Circular Road outpost and Mendicity Institute respectfully during the Rising.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,691 Views 4 Comments
THIS WEEKEND WILL see the anniversary of the 1916 Rising marked in Dublin and across Ireland.

Hundred of volunteers, looking to join in the freedom struggle, took part in the conflict that saw the streets of Dublin become a battleground over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

We spoke to David Kilmartin and Eamonn McHale, grandsons of two Irish volunteers who fought in the 1916 Rising and survived the conflict.

They took us to the spots where their ancestors played their roles in the Rising and spoke about the legacy of the volunteers and what their actions mean today.

Watch the video for our full report.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie