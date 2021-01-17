There are 1,923 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 195 of those in ICU

Source: Covid19 Data Hub

THERE ARE NOW 1,923 people with Covid-19 in hospital, and of that number, 195 people in ICU, according to Ireland’s Covid Data Hub.

In the past 24 hours, there were 108 additional admissions of people with Covid-19 in hospitals, and 41 discharges from hospitals. Of those numbers, 19 more people were admitted to ICU and eight people were discharged from ICU.

There were 60 additional deaths and a further 3,231 cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday. Dr Tony Holohan gave this statistic to illustrate how prevalent Covid-19 currently is:

“A significant percentage of the population – in excess of 1 in 10 in some counties – is currently either a case or a close contact.”

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland is now at 1,530.2 per 100,000 people. The total positive rate is at 6.3%, and is 14.6% over the past seven days.

Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory Dr Cillian De Gascun said that it is “inevitable” that the variant from the UK will become the dominant variant in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Simply put, it is better at moving from person to person when we come into contact,” he said. “So what we must do is reduce its opportunities to spread by cutting out socialising.”

Common symptoms of Covid-19 include:

a fever (high temperature – 38 degrees Celsius or above)

a new cough – this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

You may not have all of these symptoms – Covid-19 can bring about milder flu-like symptoms, such as congestion. It can also take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.