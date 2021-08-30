#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 August 2021
Gardaí seize €2.1 million worth of suspected cannabis found in boxes of vegetables in Laois

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Aug 2021, 8:57 PM
The goods seized by gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Image: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized approximately 121kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €2,180,000 this morning.

At approximately 9.30am, gardaí responded to a report of unusual activity on a rural road in Emo, Co Laois.

Gardaí conducted a search of a storage facility and the surrounding areas and found a number of pallets containing boxes of vegetables, which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.

Following a search of these boxes, gardaí recovered 121kg of packaged cannabis herb (pending analysis), concealed within the boxes of vegetables.

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at over €2.1 million.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Portlaoise Garda Station.

This seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

Investigations are ongoing.

Hayley Halpin
