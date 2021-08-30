Gardaí seize €2.1 million worth of suspected cannabis found in boxes of vegetables in Laois

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized approximately 121kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €2,180,000 this morning.

At approximately 9.30am, gardaí responded to a report of unusual activity on a rural road in Emo, Co Laois.

Gardaí conducted a search of a storage facility and the surrounding areas and found a number of pallets containing boxes of vegetables, which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.

Following a search of these boxes, gardaí recovered 121kg of packaged cannabis herb (pending analysis), concealed within the boxes of vegetables.

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at over €2.1 million.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Portlaoise Garda Station.

This seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

Investigations are ongoing.