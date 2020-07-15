This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Cannabis worth over €2.2m seized during searches at properties in Belfast

Two men were arrested during the operation.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 7:24 PM
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have seized over £2 million – €2.2 million – worth of Cannabis following searches carried out in Belfast. 

Two men aged 32 and 55 have been arrested.

Three properties in the south and east of Belfast city were searched by PSNI officers attached to the Organised Crime Branch.

It is linked to a UK Border Force interception of a large shipment of concealed cannabis, thought to be worth around £1.6million and destined for Belfast, in June.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “This significant haul, worth a combined total of more than £3.6million pounds, demonstrates our commitment to removing dangerous drugs from our communities and thwarting the efforts of organised criminal gangs intent on profiting from the misery drug use causes in communities.

“Many people who spend money on a casual transaction at the weekend think that it isn’t harming anyone else; the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs but it fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys.

“When you hand over money for a small amount of drugs at the weekend, this contributes to the violence and intimidation inflicted by merciless crime gangs. It can go towards buying a gun used in an attack against someone who has a drug debt or a getaway car used in a crime.”

The PSNI is appealing to the public to contact police if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area

