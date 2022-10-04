Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 4 October 2022
Russian military losses becoming evident as Ukrainians advance

Moscow has suffered a series of setbacks in Ukraine recently.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 7,505 Views 9 Comments
Ukrainian servicemen search for the bodies of their comrades in the recently liberated town of Lyman
Image: Evgeniy Maloletka/PA
Image: Evgeniy Maloletka/PA

THE EXTENT OF Russia’s military losses is coming into full view as Ukrainian forces move their offensive deeper into Moscow-held territories.

More than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilisation drive on 21 September, according to Moscow’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia’s mobilisation is aimed at propping up Moscow’s forces in Ukraine. It was announced after a series of military setbacks.

The bodies of Russian soldiers could be seen lying in the streets of the key town on Lyman today following their comrades’ retreat that marked the latest defeat for Moscow – even as Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of Ukrainian regions.

Russian troops pulled back from Lyman over the weekend to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces.

Russian missile strikes
The Russian forces launched more missile strikes at Ukrainian cities today as Ukrainian forces pressed their counter-offensives in the east and the south.
russia-ukraine-war Local resident Ekaterina (22) stands next to her home, which was damaged in an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk Source: Andriy Andriyenko/PA
Several missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, damaging its infrastructure and causing power cuts.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and at least two others, including a nine-year-old girl, were wounded.

In the south, four civilians were injured when Russian missiles struck the city of Nikopol.

Protests
The Kremlin’s mobilisation has led to some protests and an exodus of men of military age – with tens of thousands fleeing the draft, mainly to ex-Soviet neighbours.

Kazakhstan said today that more than 200,000 Russians had crossed into it in two weeks.

Putin stepped in last week to calm fears and urged authorities to “correct all mistakes” with the mobilisation.

Russia’s moves to incorporate the Ukrainian regions have been done so hastily that even the exact borders of the territories being absorbed were unclear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Donetsk and Luhansk are joining Russia with the same administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. He said the borders of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are still undecided.

But a senior Russian politician offered a different view: Pavel Krasheninnikov said Zaporizhzhia will be absorbed within its “administrative borders”, meaning Moscow plans to incorporate parts of the region still under Kyiv’s control.

He said similar logic will apply to Kherson, but that Russia will include two districts of the neighbouring Mykolaiv region that are now occupied by Russia.

With reporting by AFP

