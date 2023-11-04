Advertisement

Tom Maher/INPHO 2023 PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year Beth Carton of Waterford.
Waterford's Beth Carton named Player of the Year as Cork dominate Camogie All Star awards
The 2023 PwC Camogie All-Star awards were announced at Croke Park tonight.
58 minutes ago

WATERFORD’S BETH CARTON was named Senior Player of the Year as All-Ireland champions Cork dominated the PwC Camogie All-Star awards at Croke Park tonight. 

Carton starred for the Déise on their run to the All-Ireland final, where Sean Power’s side were beaten by Cork.

Carton edged Cork pair Amy O’Connor and Saoirse McCarthy to take the award after a superb season for Waterford.

Cork boss Matthew Twomey was named Manager of the Year, while the champions picked up eight PwC All Star awards on the night, with O’Connor and McCarthy joined by Meabh Cahalane, Libby Coppinger, Amy Lee, Hannah Looney, Katrina Mackey and Laura Treacy on the All Star selection.

Waterford picked up three All-Stars, with Carton joined by Vikki Falconer and midfielder Lorraine Bray.

Tipperary’s Karen Kennedy and Cáit Devane were also included, with the last two positions on the team going to Galway defender Róisín Black and Kilkenny forward Denise Gaule.

Derry co-captain Aine McAllister was named Intermediate Player of the Year while Clare’s Ellen Casey took the Premier Junior Player of the Year award. 

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “These awards are the pinnacle in individual excellence in the game and each of the winners should be extremely proud of their well-earned recognition. 

“While the league and championship are all about the collective, tonight is about what you did individually to make a positive impact for the team overall. You have stood out amongst your peers and for that I want to say a massive congratulations.

“I want to pay a special tribute to Beth, Aine and Ellen, our three Player of the Year Award winners. Your fellow players have voted for you as being the best of the best in 2023. 

“Your names will now be recorded forever alongside some of the greats of camogie and long after you are finished playing, you will always be remembered for your performances this year. You’ve earned a place in history.”

2023 PwC All-Star Winners:

  • 1. Amy Lee (Cork)
  • 2. Vikki Falconer (Waterford)
  • 3. Libby Coppinger (Cork)
  • 4. Róisín Black (Galway)
  • 5. Karen Kennedy (Tipperary)
  • 6. Laura Treacy (Cork)
  • 7. Meabh Cahalane (Cork)
  • 8. Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)
  • 9. Lorraine Bray (Waterford)
  • 10. Hannah Looney (Cork)
  • 11. Beth Carton (Waterford)
  • 12. Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
  • 13. Amy O’Connor (Cork)
  • 14. Katrina Mackey (Cork)
  • 15. Cáit Devane (Tipperary)

2023 PwC Soaring Star Winners:

  • 1. Niamh Gribbin (Derry)
  • 2. Niamh Quinn (Derry)
  • 3. Claire Coffey (Meath)
  • 4. Sophia Payne (Meath)
  • 5. Lauren McKenna (Derry)
  • 6. Aoife Ní Chaiside (Derry)
  • 7. Ellen Casey (Clare)
  • 8. Dervla O’Kane (Derry)
  • 9. Aoife Minogue (Meath)
  • 10. Mairead McNicholl (Derry)
  • 11. Aine McAllister (Derry)
  • 12. Amy Gaffney (Meath)
  • 13. Aoife Shaw (Derry)
  • 14. Caoimhe Cahill (Clare)
  • 15. Jean Kelly (Tipperary)

2023 PwC GPA Camogie Players of the Year Winners:

  • Beth Carton (Waterford) Senior
  • Aine McAllister (Derry) Intermediate
  • Ellen Casey (Clare) Premier Junior

2023 PwC Camogie Manager of the Year

  • Matthew Twomey (Cork) 

Written by Ciarán Kennedy and posted on the42.ie

