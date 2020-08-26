22 Covid-19 cases confirmed at ABP meat processing plant in Tipperary

THERE HAVE BEEN 22 positive cases of Covid-19 identified among workers at an ABP Food Group meat processing facility in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

The plant has operated at a “limited capacity” since the first case was identified on 14 August.

460 staff at the plant were tested following guidance from the HSE. All close contacts of those who tested positive are self-isolating.

The testing of close contacts has so far resulted in an additional 16 positive cases of Covid-19.

ABP said it “continues to work in close collaboration with the HSE”.

A statement from the company said since March, it has implemented measures such as temperatures checks on entry, staggered breaks and social distancing measures in communal spaces.

There have been a number of positive Covid-19 cases confirmed at meat processing plants across the country.

Last Thursday, Cranswick Country Foods in Cullybackey, Co Antrim said it would temporarily close after a number of staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

It closed last weekend for a deep clean and to allow all staff members to be tested, the company said.