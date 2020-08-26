This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
22 Covid-19 cases confirmed at ABP meat processing plant in Tipperary

The facility has operated at a “limited capacity” since the first case was identified on 14 August.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 3:29 PM
ABP meat processing plant in Cahir, Co Tipperary.
Image: Niall Carson/PA
ABP meat processing plant in Cahir, Co Tipperary.
ABP meat processing plant in Cahir, Co Tipperary.
Image: Niall Carson/PA

THERE HAVE BEEN 22 positive cases of Covid-19 identified among workers at an ABP Food Group meat processing facility in Cahir, Co Tipperary. 

The plant has operated at a “limited capacity” since the first case was identified on 14 August.

460 staff at the plant were tested following guidance from the HSE. All close contacts of those who tested positive are self-isolating. 

The testing of close contacts has so far resulted in an additional 16 positive cases of Covid-19. 

ABP said it “continues to work in close collaboration with the HSE”. 

A statement from the company said since March, it has implemented measures such as temperatures checks on entry, staggered breaks and social distancing measures in communal spaces.

There have been a number of positive Covid-19 cases confirmed at meat processing plants across the country.

Last Thursday, Cranswick Country Foods in Cullybackey, Co Antrim said it would temporarily close after a number of staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

It closed last weekend for a deep clean and to allow all staff members to be tested, the company said.  

