Dublin: 9 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
2,400 people from 90 countries will become Ireland's newest citizens today

Those gathering will receive their Certificate of Naturalisation by post in the coming days.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 29 Apr 2019, 7:46 AM
29 minutes ago 4,312 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4610570
Sylwia Zablotna from Poland at a Citizenship Ceremony in 2018.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Sylwia Zablotna from Poland at a Citizenship Ceremony in 2018.
Sylwia Zablotna from Poland at a Citizenship Ceremony in 2018.
Image: RollingNews.ie

2,400 PEOPLE WILL officially become Irish citizens today at ceremonies in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Drawn from over 90 countries from around the world, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said these new Irish citizens will take their place “at the heart of the European family of nations”. 

The majority of these new citizens come from Poland (406), with people from the UK (309), Romania (218), India (186),  and Nigeria (99) and more, forming the remainder of  the diverse group. 

As part of today’s proceedings at the Gleneagles Hotel Convention Centre, Killarney, the 2,400 people will vow to faithfully observe the law of the state and respect Ireland’s democratic values, in a declaration of fidelity and loyalty. 

Speaking ahead of today’s ceremonies, Flanagan has said that the “people of Ireland are committed to respecting all traditions on this island equally.”

“We recognise that developing a greater understanding of our shared history, in all its diversity, is essential to developing greater understanding and building a shared future at the heart of the European family of nations.”

Those gathering this afternoon will receive their Certificate of Naturalisation by post in the coming days. 

This is the second year when large scale citizenship ceremonies will be held outside of Dublin with the Killarney Convention Centre set to be the new location for large citizenship ceremonies in the future. 

The first Citizenship ceremony was held in 2011 with 86,000 people attending one of the events since. Children do not have to attend the ceremonies and when they are included over 122,000 have become Irish citizens in the last seven years. 

In total, nationals of 181 different countries have become Irish citizens since 2011.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
