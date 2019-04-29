2,400 people from 90 countries will become Ireland's newest citizens today

2,400 PEOPLE WILL officially become Irish citizens today at ceremonies in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Drawn from over 90 countries from around the world, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said these new Irish citizens will take their place “at the heart of the European family of nations”.

The majority of these new citizens come from Poland (406), with people from the UK (309), Romania (218), India (186), and Nigeria (99) and more, forming the remainder of the diverse group.

As part of today’s proceedings at the Gleneagles Hotel Convention Centre, Killarney, the 2,400 people will vow to faithfully observe the law of the state and respect Ireland’s democratic values, in a declaration of fidelity and loyalty.

Speaking ahead of today’s ceremonies, Flanagan has said that the “people of Ireland are committed to respecting all traditions on this island equally.”

“We recognise that developing a greater understanding of our shared history, in all its diversity, is essential to developing greater understanding and building a shared future at the heart of the European family of nations.”

Those gathering this afternoon will receive their Certificate of Naturalisation by post in the coming days.

This is the second year when large scale citizenship ceremonies will be held outside of Dublin with the Killarney Convention Centre set to be the new location for large citizenship ceremonies in the future.

The first Citizenship ceremony was held in 2011 with 86,000 people attending one of the events since. Children do not have to attend the ceremonies and when they are included over 122,000 have become Irish citizens in the last seven years.

In total, nationals of 181 different countries have become Irish citizens since 2011.