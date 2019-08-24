This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 24 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government spends more than €25m on consultancy fees for National Broadband Plan

The fees were paid to firms for advice given from 2013 to date.

By Christina Finn Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 12:10 AM
20 minutes ago 444 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4779674
Millions has been paid to some of the country's top consultancy firms.
Image: Shutterstock/Ruslan Sitarchuk
Millions has been paid to some of the country's top consultancy firms.
Millions has been paid to some of the country's top consultancy firms.
Image: Shutterstock/Ruslan Sitarchuk

THE GOVERNMENT HAS spent more than €25 million on reports from consultancy firms about the National Broadband Plan.

In a letter from the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee, seen by the TheJournal.ie, the minister confirmed that from June 2013 to 12 June 2019, the total spent on consultancy firms amounts to €25,853,684.

The money has been paid to some of the country’s top consultancy firms such as PwC and KPMG.

The companies have been paid for their advice provided throughout the process, as well as for reports on strategy development, economic analysis and State Aid rules advice.

The figures are revealed in the same week that an Oireachtas committee voted to keep the national broadband network in public ownership. 

Members of the committee also voted for the government to commission an external and independent review on whether the current proposal is value for money.

Ireland’s top consultancy firms

Fianna Fáil’s Communications spokesperson Timmy Dooley said this week that an independent expert, from outside the State, who has expertise in EU law as well as broadband network provision should carry out the review.

He did not believe that someone from one of the established consultancy firms, often used to carry out reviews into government matters, such as the national broadband plan, should be asked to do the review.

“The consultancy fees spent by government on their botched National Broadband Plan is disgraceful but unsurprising. They have spent over €25 million of taxpayers’ money for the private sector to recommend a flawed privatisation model that will see €3 billion transferred from the public purse to private shareholders.

“And for infrastructure the State won’t even own. Sinn Féin called for public ownership from the beginning,” said Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

Doherty raised concerns about the vast amount of public money being paid to companies PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and EY for consultation fees, highlighting that between 2011 and 2018, all departments, excluding Department of Social Protection, the government has spent €82.5 million on the four firms.

The Oireachtas committee members also raised questions this week about whether the talks about the network should be reopened, with both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin stating that Eir and the ESB should be looked at again as a possibility. 

Government sources told TheJournal.ie that it is keen to sign the contract and get started on the project as soon as possible. 

Compensation to the bidder

The letter from Donohoe clarifies that if the government walks away from the contract with the preferred bidder, “there is no obligation to reimburse” the bidder, “regardless of whether or not the procurement results in the award of a contract”. 

The project has been an ongoing source of controversy, following a number of rejected proposals, plans for the proposed ownership of the network, and a ministerial resignation last year.

Several bidders pulled out of contention for the tender for the project, which was awarded to the Granahan McCourt consortium in May, while the escalating cost of the subsidy the government will provide for the plan has also been criticised.  

As early as September last year, Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe questioned a decision to grant ownership of the plan to the winning bidder, after it emerged that the Government would pay €2.9 billion for the project over 25 years, with Granahan McCourt investing €220 million. 

Senior officials in the department have questioned the decision to progress with the plan, with documents showing that the minister was warned that other projects could be at risk if the project is given the green light.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie