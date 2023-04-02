Event to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement to take place in Abbey Theatre

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement with a cultural event in Dublin’s Abbey Theatre this evening.

Sharing Peace, Sharing Futures, part of the Government’s programme of events to mark the anniversary, will include contributions from a number of musicians, poets and writers.

Music will be performed by folk music group Clannad, fiddle player Aoife Ní Bhrian and the Cross-Border Youth Choir, a project-based choir comprising members from Dublin Youth Choir and the Belfast Philharmonic Youth and Chamber Choirs.

Dublin writer Roddy Doyle and Armagh poet Paul Muldoon will both speak at the event, as well as writer and journalist Patrick Radden Keefe.

Speaking ahead of the event, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “absolutely right” that we celebrate those who took the decisive steps to make the agreement happen.

“The Good Friday Agreement was about creating a better future for all the people on these islands,” he said.

“For too long, the idea of peace and a path to reconciliation seemed an impossible aspiration. Twenty-five years ago, we achieved what some thought impossible. People chose to believe in the potential for peace and the promise of a better future.”

Varadkar also said the anniversary is an opportunity to look forward together in hope.

“We should use this moment to focus particularly on reconciliation, and how we can build a shared island together.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the agreement was “a catalyst for change and remains an anchor to steady us”.

“It allows us to celebrate our differences. It remains the key to unlocking the full

potential of our Shared Island,” he said.

“As we remember that moment of Agreement, we are reminded to continue to work together to make the most of the fresh start it provided, and in doing so honour the memory of those who were killed and injured in the awful years of violence and destruction.”

Coverage of the event will be live streamed from the Abbey Theatre at 6pm.

It will also be available to watch on the RTÉ News channel and streamed worldwide on the RTÉ Player.