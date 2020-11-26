#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 26 November 2020
Advertisement

An Post expects to deliver more than 3.3 million parcels per week in 'busiest ever' fortnight

This is a 230% increase on the same period last year.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 9:25 PM
46 minutes ago 3,362 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5280202
File image of An Post's automated parcel hub in Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal
File image of An Post's automated parcel hub in Dublin last year.
File image of An Post's automated parcel hub in Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal

AN POST HAS said it expects parcel volumes to reach 3.3 million each week between now and mid-December in Ireland’s “busiest ever online shopping fortnight”.

This is a 230% increase on the same period last year when more than one million parcels were delivered each week.

An Post said the increase in parcels in recent weeks has been driven by a mix of shop closures due to Covid-19 restrictions, online retail offers and early Christmas shopping. 

Recently, the service has delivered 2.5 million parcels each week. An Post said the next two weeks will be driven by a surge of support for Irish retailers, along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The CEO of An Post, David McRedmond, said the service is able to deal with this surge in volumes.

“Processing and delivery are taking longer than normal and we are delivering record volumes of parcels seven days a week,” he said in a statement. 

We have 1,000 extra staff helping us this Christmas and our delivery staff have new scanning technology and electric vehicles to help them get parcels and letters to customers as quickly as possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The service said 7 December is the latest date for posting parcels and letters with standard service to the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

12 December is the latest date for European destinations, with 17 December being the latest date to deliver cards to Europe. 

Earlier this month, the postal service asked customers to “please bear with us” as it dealt with a 130% increase in the volume of packages and parcels compared to 2019.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie