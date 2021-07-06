#Open journalism No news is bad news

Vaccine registration for people aged 30 to 34 brought forward to tomorrow

This group will be able to register for an mRNA vaccine.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 26,928 Views 26 Comments
THE HSE’S VACCINE registration portal will open for the 30-34 age group tomorrow, the Minister for Health has said.

The portal was not due to open for this group until Friday, 9 July, but Minister Stephen Donnelly in an update this morning said this has now been moved forward. 

This cohort will be able to register for an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), with those aged 34 being asked to register first, followed by people aged 33 on Thursday, 32-year-olds on Friday and so on.

The minister said appointments will follow “in a matter of days” and the first vaccinations in this group will take place next week:

From yesterday, anyone aged 18-34 who has not received a Covid-19 vaccine yet could get one at a Janssen jab at a pharmacy.

The HSE is also planning to roll-out an opt-in system to allow those aged 18-34 to register on its vaccine portal to receive an AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccine in a vaccination centre.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie