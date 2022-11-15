Four Cost of Living lump sum supports to be paid to over 800,000 people this week

MINISTER FOR SOCIAL Protection, Heather Humphreys and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath have announced the details of four separate lump-sum payments which will be paid this week.

The payments totaling €325 million were announced in September’s budget and will target over 865,000 older people, working families and people with disabilities.

Payments will be made from on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday depending on the specific allowance.

Some of the lump sum payments being paid from tomorrow include a €500 Disability Support Grant paid to 216,000 people and a €400 Fuel Allowance Lump Sum Payment paid to over 370,000 households.

A €500 lump sum Working Family Payment will be paid to 44,000 families and a €200 lump sum payment will be paid to the 234,000 people in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance.

Announcing the details today, Minister Humphreys said:

“I’m deeply conscious of the cost of living challenges many people are facing right now. Government wants to help and that’s why the payments I am issuing this week will put money into the pockets of older people, working families and people with disabilities.

“This wide range of Lump Sum Payments will help to ease the burden on our most vulnerable over the Winter months. For example, a person with a disability who lives alone and receives the fuel allowance will receive an extra €1,100 into their account this week.

“In addition, from January, all weekly payments will be increased by €12 per week.”

The exact day that these lump sums will be paid depends on the exact scheme or allowance a person is on.

For example, anyone on the Disability Allowance that is eligible for the lump sum payments will receive it tomorrow.

On Thursday, people in receipt of the Deserted Wives allowance or benefit or Invalidity Pension will receive their Fuel Allowance Lump Sum and the Working Family Payment will be paid to its recipients.

The Living Alone Lump Sum will also be paid on Thursday to people on Carers Allowance and the Deserted Wives Benefit while people on Invalidity Pension will receive the lump sum and the Disability Support Grant.

On Friday the recipients of a total of 10 schemes and pensions will receive their lump sums.

Also speaking at today’s announcement, Minister McGrath said:

“These four payments, when combined with the first of three €200 energy credits which was paid earlier this month, as well as the additional weekly social protection and child benefit payments already administered, means that over €1.2 billion in assistance has been delivered to date.

“In the weeks ahead, a once off reduction in the student contribution fee and double payments to those eligible for SUSI maintenance grants will be made.

“In January, income tax reductions and weekly welfare increases will be applied. I believe the overall package of supports represents a tangible response to the substantial bills and expenses that households are currently facing.”